fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $3.50 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUBO. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded fuboTV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

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fuboTV Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,012 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 785,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting fuboTV

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company issued an adjusted EBITDA outlook for FY2026 and FY2028 and affirmed its cash forecast, giving investors a concrete path to profitability that sparked the rally. Fubo Releases Adjusted EBITDA Outlook and Long-Term Financial Targets

Company issued an adjusted EBITDA outlook for FY2026 and FY2028 and affirmed its cash forecast, giving investors a concrete path to profitability that sparked the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary highlighted management’s multi?year EBITDA guidance and strategic benefits tied to the Disney/Hulu + Live TV combination; reports note Disney now owns a large stake and the company has cash in excess of debt, which reduces existential risk and supports the stock move. FuboTV’s Surge Means Mr. Market Is Finally Growing On This Show (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts and commentary highlighted management’s multi?year EBITDA guidance and strategic benefits tied to the Disney/Hulu + Live TV combination; reports note Disney now owns a large stake and the company has cash in excess of debt, which reduces existential risk and supports the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research upgraded FUBO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $16 price target, signaling incremental analyst support and offering a near?term upside reference for investors. Barrington Research Upgrade (Benzinga)

Barrington Research upgraded FUBO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $16 price target, signaling incremental analyst support and offering a near?term upside reference for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mainstream financial outlets summarized the company outlook and the share move, useful for context but not new information; these pieces explain why the stock jumped and highlight investor focus on guidance execution. fuboTV Shares Skyrocket (Yahoo Finance)

Mainstream financial outlets summarized the company outlook and the share move, useful for context but not new information; these pieces explain why the stock jumped and highlight investor focus on guidance execution. Neutral Sentiment: Programming & live-sports availability (e.g., MLB games, prime-time network events) continues to support subscriber engagement — a steady positive operational backdrop but not an immediate catalyst on its own. American Idol viewing note (MassLive)

Programming & live-sports availability (e.g., MLB games, prime-time network events) continues to support subscriber engagement — a steady positive operational backdrop but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rally, FUBO remains volatile and materially below its 50?day and 200?day moving averages, with thin liquidity metrics and leverage that leave equity holders exposed if execution slips. Investors should weigh guidance credibility and the company’s ability to convert targets into free cash flow before assuming sustained upside.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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