First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 317,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 483,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.11.

About First Atlantic Nickel

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First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Avante Mining Corp. and changed its name to First Atlantic Nickel Corp. in April 2024. First Atlantic Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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