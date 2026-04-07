Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.2750 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 316606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.28.

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Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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