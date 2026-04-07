Barclays Cuts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $53.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

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BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 320,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $260.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $162,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,765. The trade was a 23.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $174,703.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,283.21. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,953 shares of company stock valued at $591,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,632,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,472,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,792,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,535,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,568,000 after buying an additional 2,598,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,654,000 after buying an additional 84,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,163,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 185,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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