Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $430.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $365.00 target price on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $360.00 price target on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.21.

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Everest Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EG traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.51. 94,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $368.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.57 and its 200-day moving average is $330.32.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($18.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

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Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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