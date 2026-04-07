Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CINF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

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Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,511,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 322.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,102.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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