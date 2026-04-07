Q2 Earnings Forecast for HNI Issued By Sidoti (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of HNI in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for HNI’s FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). HNI had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded HNI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

HNI Stock Up 0.5%

HNI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 233,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,396. HNI has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HNI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in HNI by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in HNI by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 108.80%.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI’s Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.