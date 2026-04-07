Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147 and last traded at GBX 151.40, with a volume of 385069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.

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Midwich Group Stock Down 1.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.70. The stock has a market cap of £156.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 22.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Midwich Group had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midwich Group plc will post 36.9099991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwich Group Company Profile

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Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

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