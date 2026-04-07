FY2026 Earnings Estimate for PAAS Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.78 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

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Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAAS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 2,435,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $69.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 74.4% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

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Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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