What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CBSH FY2026 Earnings?

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.04. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 318,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,036. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.47 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $56,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,585 shares in the company, valued at $793,424. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Dunn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $119,275.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,777.13. This represents a 86.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,477 shares of company stock worth $1,586,655 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.