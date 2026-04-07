FY2026 Earnings Forecast for US Gold Issued By HC Wainwright

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for US Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.98). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for US Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

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US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USAU. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USAU

US Gold Stock Performance

Shares of US Gold stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 301,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,422. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.89. US Gold has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Institutional Trading of US Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Up Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in US Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Gold by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Gold by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Gold by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Gold Company Profile

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US Gold Corporation (NASDAQ: USAU) is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and copper projects in key mining jurisdictions across the United States. The company’s flagship asset is the Copper King project in Park County, Wyoming, where US Gold holds more than 10,000 contiguous acres in the historic Sweetwater Mining District. Copper King is a bulk-tonnage, porphyry-style copper-gold property for which the company has completed multiple drilling campaigns, metallurgical testing and a preliminary economic assessment.

In addition to Copper King, US Gold controls the Keystone project on the northern Black Hills Gold Trend in South Dakota.

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