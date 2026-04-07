Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.72 and last traded at GBX 3.81, with a volume of 1763015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.13.

About Litigation Capital Management

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Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

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