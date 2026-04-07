Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 and last traded at GBX 240, with a volume of 45425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 10.1%

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total value of £63,371.76. Insiders have sold 564,381 shares of company stock valued at $83,912,736 in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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