Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 and last traded at GBX 0.20, with a volume of 17847545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19.

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of £8.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.97, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.30.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

About Oxford BioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.