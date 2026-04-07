Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Trading Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 and last traded at GBX 0.45. Approximately 1,531,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,863,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

Ascent Resources Stock Down 10.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -180.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43.

About Ascent Resources

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Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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