Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,108,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,035,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,901,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,327,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,251,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 142,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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