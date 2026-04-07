Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Stock Price Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.43 and last traded at $80.3210. Approximately 400,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,125,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRMN shares. Truist Financial set a $118.00 target price on Karman in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Karman from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Karman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

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Karman Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 633.13 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.49 million during the quarter. Karman had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.68%.The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karman

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000.

About Karman

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We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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