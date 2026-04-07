IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 81,261 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of IHI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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IHI Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

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