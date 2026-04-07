Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.5051, but opened at $0.48. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.4945, with a volume of 10,793 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

Further Reading

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