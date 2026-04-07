Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.5051, but opened at $0.48. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.4945, with a volume of 10,793 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Report on ARGGY
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.
Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.
Further Reading
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