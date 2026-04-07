JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $91.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.50 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. 2,244,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The business had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Diversified Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,165,000. Guerra Advisors Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.2% during the third quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 38,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,121.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.