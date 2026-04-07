Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,120

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,922 to GBX 2,120 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,222.

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Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.3%

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

JMAT stock traded up GBX 6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,928.03. 530,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,076.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,105.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,138 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,434.

In related news, insider Liam Condon bought 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,923 per share, for a total transaction of £100,495.98. Also, insider Alastair Judge bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,321 per share, with a total value of £278.52. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,430 shares of company stock worth $20,146,398. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

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Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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