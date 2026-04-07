Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $28.54. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

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Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

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