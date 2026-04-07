Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.23. 1,396,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,782,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $2,986,045.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,914.88. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,647,226 shares of company stock worth $65,744,047. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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