Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.77. 14,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 46,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBTX. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBTX

Nanobiotix Stock Down 9.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the third quarter worth $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.