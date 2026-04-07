Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.2490, but opened at $4.70. Raia Drogasil shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

Raia Drogasil Stock Down 2.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

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About Raia Drogasil

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Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

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