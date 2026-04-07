BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.5310. Approximately 204,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,392,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BETA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BETA Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BETA Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BETA Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BETA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

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BETA Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 152.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BETA Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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