Western Financial Corp CA Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 333.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

More Netflix News

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

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Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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