Western Financial Corp CA Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 333.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Netflix Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.
More Netflix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and lifted its 12?month target to $120, citing stronger ad revenue, improving margins and better capital returns — a major driver of today’s rally. Goldman Sachs resets Netflix stock price target for rest of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix launched “Netflix Playground,” an ad?free, standalone kids’ gaming app built around IP like Peppa Pig and Sesame Street — expanding monetizable ecosystems beyond video and aiming to boost engagement and family retention. Netflix Playground Puts Kids’ Gaming At The Center Of Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are rewarding Netflix’s profitability pivot — recent price increases, growing ad revenue and selective live?sports rights are being viewed as durable margin enhancers rather than subscriber?growth gambits. That narrative is underpinning multiple bullish analyst notes. Netflix Rises as Price Hikes, Ad Revenue Growth, and Live Sports Signal a New Phase of Profitability
- Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argue Netflix benefits from stepping back after losing the Warner Bros. bidding — avoiding a large acquisition price and keeping balance?sheet optionality for shareholder returns or targeted investments. Why Netflix stands to get richer after losing Warner Bros. bidding war
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor analyst moves: Rosenblatt nudged its target slightly, reflecting mixed views on near?term upside versus valuation — useful for gauging divergent Wall Street expectations heading into earnings. Rosenblatt adjusts price target on Netflix to $96 from $95
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 earnings are due Apr. 16; consensus estimates and guidance will dictate whether the current optimism (on margins and ARPU) holds through into results — this is a decisive near?term event. Will Netflix Inc (NFLX) beat quarterly earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Netflix’s CFO reported a roughly $2.8M stock sale; while common and not necessarily a red flag, insider disposals can invite short?term scrutiny. Insider Selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells $2,805,740.00 in Stock
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.
Read Our Latest Report on NFLX
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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