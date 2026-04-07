GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms 2026 Guidance on Q1 Pre-Close Call, Debuts New Divisions

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) used its Q1 2026 pre-close call to reiterate full-year guidance, discuss demand trends across key end markets, and outline expectations for first-quarter order intake, sales growth, and profitability as it transitions to a new divisional reporting structure.

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New reporting structure and modeling support

Oliver Luckenbach, Head of Investor Relations, said the company has operated under a new organizational structure since Jan. 1, 2026, and will report Q1 2026 results under four divisions: Pure Flow Processing, Nutrition Plant Engineering, Pharma & Food Applications, and Farm Technologies. To support analysts, Luckenbach said GEA published an Excel file in early March with eight quarters of pro forma figures for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Guidance reaffirmed for fiscal 2026

Organic sales growth of 5% to 7%

EBITA margin before restructuring expenses of 16.6% to 17.2%

of Return on capital employed of 34% to 38%

Customer industry trends: food, dairy, pharma, and New Food

Luckenbach said GEA has confirmed the group guidance issued alongside full-year 2025 results in March. The company continues to expect:

On end-market conditions, Luckenbach said performance on the food side “is performing good,” while beverages “look softer compared to the past.” In dairy processing, he said the pipeline continues to show activity “across both projects and components,” describing it as an ongoing favorable market development.

In dairy farming, Luckenbach said the “general market sentiment is positive across almost all regions with the exception of China.” During the Q&A, management pushed back on the idea that milk prices or the milk-feed ratio are reliable predictors of GEA’s dairy farming demand. In response to a question from UBS’s Sven Weier, Luckenbach said internal analysis did not show a consistent relationship between those metrics and GEA’s order intake or sales, noting, “There are many other impacting factors.”

On pharma, Luckenbach said GEA is seeing a “promising pipeline.” For “New Food,” he said 2025 saw the first improvement, with order intake “almost doubling,” and management is optimistic the momentum can continue into 2026.

Order intake outlook and foreign exchange headwinds

Luckenbach said 2026 “will be again a good year” for order intake, with a pipeline that includes larger orders, while cautioning that large projects are “lumpy” and timing can be difficult to predict. He highlighted that Q4 2025 was a record quarter with order intake of EUR 1.8 billion, including nine large orders totaling EUR 440 million, but said that level “is not the new normal.”

For Q1 2026, he said order intake is expected to be “more in line” with Q1 2025, when order intake was “slightly above EUR 1.4 billion.” In response to follow-up questions from UBS and Jefferies, Luckenbach clarified that the Q1 2026 comment is a reported expectation (not excluding large orders) and includes currency effects; he suggested organic growth in order intake would be “low- to mid-single-digit” percent.

Management also expects translational foreign exchange to be a headwind in Q1 2026. Luckenbach said the translational FX impact was -3.3% in Q4 2025 and is likely to be of “similar magnitude” in Q1 2026.

Sales growth pacing, margin progress, and financial housekeeping

GEA expects organic sales growth in Q1 2026 to be below the full-year 5% to 7% range, with acceleration through the year as large orders booked in the second half of 2025 convert into revenue. Luckenbach said this should resemble last year’s pattern—starting below the original range and accelerating later—while clarifying to Morgan Stanley’s Max Yates that this does not imply Q1 growth will match Q1 2025’s 0.9%.

On profitability, Luckenbach said the full-year EBITA margin guidance implies continued progress in 2026 and that GEA aims to show improvement in Q1 versus the prior-year quarter. He cited Q1 2025 EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 15.8%, but said the size of any Q1 2026 improvement will depend on the final sales composition.

Rebecca Weigl, Deputy Head of Investor Relations, provided additional financial reminders. She reiterated full-year 2026 expectations for:

CapEx of around EUR 240 million

Net working capital-to-sales target corridor of 7% to 9% , while noting a typical sequential Q1 uptick versus Q4; Q1 is expected to be higher than Q4 2025’s record low 3.2%

, while noting a typical sequential Q1 uptick versus Q4; Q1 is expected to be higher than Q4 2025’s record low Depreciation and amortization of around EUR 250 million

Financial result of about minus EUR 30 million

Tax rate of 28% to 30%

R&D ratio around 3% of sales

Weigl also said 2026 will be the last year in which GEA adjusts EBITDA for restructuring expenses, adding that from January 2027 onward it will no longer do so. As context, she noted restructuring expenses in 2025 were EUR 48 million at the EBITDA level.

On capital allocation, Luckenbach told UBS that M&A remains a topic but GEA is “not prepared to overpay” for targets. If no suitable acquisitions emerge, he said share buybacks could return, noting GEA bought back more than EUR 700 million in 2023 and 2024 and “a little bit in 2025.”

GEA said it will release Q1 2026 results on May 11, following its AGM on April 29.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufacture process-related components and machinery including notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps.

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