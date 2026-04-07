Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Head to Head Comparison

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sysco has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Sysco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sysco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysco 2.17% 109.21% 8.24% Mama’s Creations 3.08% 16.72% 9.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sysco and Mama’s Creations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sysco and Mama’s Creations”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysco $82.65 billion 0.42 $1.83 billion $3.72 19.53 Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 5.03 $3.71 million $0.11 138.79

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations. Sysco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sysco and Mama’s Creations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysco 0 6 9 0 2.60 Mama’s Creations 0 0 5 1 3.17

Sysco presently has a consensus target price of $88.31, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Mama’s Creations has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Sysco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sysco is more favorable than Mama’s Creations.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Sysco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysco

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Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen food, such as meat, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry food products; fresh meat and seafood products; dairy products; beverages; imported specialties; and fresh produce products. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of glassware and silverware; cookware, such as pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing facilities, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mama’s Creations

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Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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