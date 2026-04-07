Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $7.9650. 678,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,477,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Specifically, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $52,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,219.88. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Replimune Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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