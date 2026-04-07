HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.66% from the stock’s current price.

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 105,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,685. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,031.50. This trade represents a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,604,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,656,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,070,000 after acquiring an additional 281,778 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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