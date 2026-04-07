Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Off Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently sold shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FactSet Research Systems stock on March 26th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/31/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/25/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 1/28/2026.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.19. 105,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $474.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,862,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $279.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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