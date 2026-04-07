Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Unloaded Rep. Kevin Hern

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Invesco stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 3/17/2026.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 1,987,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 61.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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