CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.16, but opened at $59.50. CCL Industries shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCDBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CCDBF
CCL Industries Stock Down 0.7%
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. CCL Industries had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.69%.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.
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