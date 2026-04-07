JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $131.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

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Citigroup Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Citigroup to $137 and kept a Buy rating — a direct bullish signal that can support the stock and attract buyers. Goldman Sachs Raises PT on Citigroup (Benzinga)

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Citigroup to $137 and kept a Buy rating — a direct bullish signal that can support the stock and attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Citigroup has the setup for earnings growth and a likely beat in the upcoming report — a potential catalyst if results and guidance confirm the thesis. Citigroup (C) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? (Zacks)

Zacks says Citigroup has the setup for earnings growth and a likely beat in the upcoming report — a potential catalyst if results and guidance confirm the thesis. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share (record May 4 / payable May 22), which supports yield-focused investors and signals capital return discipline.

Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share (record May 4 / payable May 22), which supports yield-focused investors and signals capital return discipline. Positive Sentiment: Citi’s macro team now expects Fed rate cuts to start later (September) and to total ~75bp for the cycle — an outlook that, if realized, implies a longer period of higher rates that can bolster net interest margins for large banks. Citigroup pushes back Fed rate cut timeline (Economic Times)

Citi’s macro team now expects Fed rate cuts to start later (September) and to total ~75bp for the cycle — an outlook that, if realized, implies a longer period of higher rates that can bolster net interest margins for large banks. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary expects U.S. banks to deliver solid Q1 results overall, which is supportive for Citigroup but keeps it subject to the same macro/credit/trading dynamics as peers. US banks set to deliver solid first quarter results (Proactive Investors)

Sector commentary expects U.S. banks to deliver solid Q1 results overall, which is supportive for Citigroup but keeps it subject to the same macro/credit/trading dynamics as peers. Neutral Sentiment: Citi research activity (e.g., analyst notes on semiconductors) highlights the bank’s ongoing investment-research capabilities — helpful for institutional franchise value but not an immediate stock catalyst. Why Citi Sees Upside in These 2 AI Semiconductor Stocks (TipRanks)

Citi research activity (e.g., analyst notes on semiconductors) highlights the bank’s ongoing investment-research capabilities — helpful for institutional franchise value but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: While EPS beat in the January quarter, Citigroup’s Q4 revenue came in below expectations (reported ~$19.87B vs. consensus ~$20.99B), which keeps attention on revenue drivers (markets & banking fees) heading into Q1 results — a vulnerability if top-line trends disappoint again.

While EPS beat in the January quarter, Citigroup’s Q4 revenue came in below expectations (reported ~$19.87B vs. consensus ~$20.99B), which keeps attention on revenue drivers (markets & banking fees) heading into Q1 results — a vulnerability if top-line trends disappoint again. Negative Sentiment: Intraday trading has been on unusually low volume versus the stock’s average, which can amplify moves and indicate weaker conviction behind today’s decline (possible profit-taking after recent run-up).

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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