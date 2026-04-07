Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.00, but opened at $189.33. Bombardier shares last traded at $174.74, with a volume of 598 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Bombardier to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

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Bombardier Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.40.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $1.42. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion.

Bombardier Company Profile

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Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

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