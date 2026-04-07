Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.4650, with a volume of 52742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.00.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $549.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $54,221.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,228 shares in the company, valued at $37,095,532.28. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 88,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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