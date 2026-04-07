World Investment Advisors Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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