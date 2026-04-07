Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Positive Sentiment: Surge in AI/server demand — Reports say “agentic AI” and unexpectedly strong server CPU demand have bumped chip orders and helped AMD gain share versus peers, a clear fundamental driver for revenue and pricing power. Read More.

Surge in AI/server demand — Reports say “agentic AI” and unexpectedly strong server CPU demand have bumped chip orders and helped AMD gain share versus peers, a clear fundamental driver for revenue and pricing power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi puts AMD on a 30?day positive catalyst watch — Citi flagged AMD as a near?term opportunity tied to AI CPU demand and pricing trends, which tends to spur short?term buying by funds watching catalyst lists. Read More.

Citi puts AMD on a 30?day positive catalyst watch — Citi flagged AMD as a near?term opportunity tied to AI CPU demand and pricing trends, which tends to spur short?term buying by funds watching catalyst lists. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry tailwinds — Coverage noting strong server CPU demand lifted both Intel and AMD shares today, suggesting sector momentum (data center spend) is helping AMD’s stock. Read More.

Broader industry tailwinds — Coverage noting strong server CPU demand lifted both Intel and AMD shares today, suggesting sector momentum (data center spend) is helping AMD’s stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades and buy?lists — Erste Group’s upgrade and inclusion in AI growth/buy lists (The Motley Fool, investment writeups) reinforce the narrative that AMD is a leader in chips for AI workloads. Read More.

Broker upgrades and buy?lists — Erste Group’s upgrade and inclusion in AI growth/buy lists (The Motley Fool, investment writeups) reinforce the narrative that AMD is a leader in chips for AI workloads. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical consolidation/recovery — Coverage notes AMD is trying to recover after a large pullback and trading above a key technical level; useful for traders but uncertain for fundamentals. Read More.

Technical consolidation/recovery — Coverage notes AMD is trying to recover after a large pullback and trading above a key technical level; useful for traders but uncertain for fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term buy theses remain despite macro risks — Contrarian pieces highlight AMD as a long?term AI/semiconductor growth pick amid market pessimism; helpful for longer?horizon investors but less relevant to near?term moves. Read More.

Long?term buy theses remain despite macro risks — Contrarian pieces highlight AMD as a long?term AI/semiconductor growth pick amid market pessimism; helpful for longer?horizon investors but less relevant to near?term moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price?target cut from Citigroup — Citi trimmed AMD’s target from $260 to $248 and assigned a “neutral” rating, which can cap upside and gives investors a more cautious near?term outlook despite the catalyst watch. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $220.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $358.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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