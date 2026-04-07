Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 253413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

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Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 91,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,482,409.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 765,188 shares in the company, valued at $20,828,417.36. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 48,300 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $1,351,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 215,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,157.89. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 232,180 shares of company stock worth $6,217,033 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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