Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Should You Buy?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 251,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 422,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Highland Copper Trading Up 7.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$110.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Highland Copper Company Profile

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Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company was formerly known as Highland Resources Inc and changed its name to Highland Copper Company Inc in October 2012. Highland Copper Company Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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