Critical Analysis: Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) vs. Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) and Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioxytran and Biohaven”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$2.37 million ($0.03) -1.28 Biohaven N/A N/A -$738.82 million ($6.96) -1.29

Risk & Volatility

Biohaven is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioxytran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bioxytran has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Biohaven shares are held by institutional investors. 70.0% of Bioxytran shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Biohaven shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and Biohaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -1,510.01% Biohaven N/A -688.89% -158.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bioxytran and Biohaven, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven 1 5 8 3 2.76

Biohaven has a consensus price target of $22.64, indicating a potential upside of 152.85%. Given Biohaven’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biohaven is more favorable than Bioxytran.

About Bioxytran

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Bioxytran, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing. It is also developing ProLectin-Rx, a polysaccharide derived from pectin that binds to, and blocks the activity of galectin-1, a type of galectin for treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Biohaven

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Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. It also offers BHV-1300, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis; BHV-1310 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis and acute exacerbations or flares; BHV-1400 to treat IgA Nephropathy; and BHV-1600 for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, the company develops BHV-1100, a product candidate in Phase 1a/1b clinical trials for multiple myeloma patients; BHV-1510, a preclinical product that targets carcinomas; and BHV-1500 for Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Yale University, AstraZeneca, University of Connecticut, Artizan Biosciences Inc., Reliant Glycosciences LLC, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, BMS, and Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Biohaven Research Ltd and changed its name to Biohaven Ltd. in September 2022. Biohaven Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

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