iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Lowered by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,503,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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