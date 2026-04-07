Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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