Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,466.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,336 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.3% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Netflix Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

NFLX stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $417.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

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Netflix Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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