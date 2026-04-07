Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,395 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 156.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $303.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $550.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

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Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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