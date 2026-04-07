Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,395 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 156.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $303.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $550.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Trending Headlines about Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa rolled out six new AI tools to overhaul its dispute-resolution stack, which should reduce manual costs, speed claim resolution and lower merchant/issuer friction — a direct operational improvement that can boost margins and transaction stickiness. Visa Launches New AI Tools to Manage Credit Card Disputes
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and sector pieces highlight Visa positioning itself for AI-led commerce (agents/agents-as-buyers), which reinforces long-term TAM expansion if Visa becomes the trusted rails for machine-to-machine payments. This supports growth narratives beyond consumer card volume. How Visa Is Positioning for the Rise of AI-Led Commerce
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership wins: Bitget’s APAC launch of a Visa?branded crypto card brings crypto-to?spend flows onto Visa’s network, expanding payment volume and helping capture nascent crypto-linked transactions. Bitget Brings Crypto Into Everyday Spending With APAC Launch of Bitget Card
- Positive Sentiment: Brand & engagement: Visa is the Worldwide Tour Sponsor for BTS’s “ARIRANG” tour — a consumer-facing move that can deepen usage among younger, global cohorts and lift premium card/product awareness (low direct near?term revenue but positive for network reach). Visa cements global K-pop connection as Worldwide Tour Sponsor for “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG'”
- Positive Sentiment: Investor/analyst sentiment is favorable: coverage naming Visa a top “safe” S&P pick and notes that Visa has a history of beating estimates—these narratives can attract flows and support multiple expansion if earnings continue to surprise. Why Visa (V) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Negative Sentiment: Sector/competitive note: Evercore trimmed Mastercard’s price target, which some investors interpret as a warning about card-network growth or multiple compression in the sector; that could weigh on Visa’s valuation even if Visa’s own metrics remain solid. Mastercard (MA) Price Target Cut by $60
Visa Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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