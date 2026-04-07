NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 9.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $108,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.