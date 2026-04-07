Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 0.6%
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.
View Our Latest Report on ADBE
Key Adobe News
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported a solid quarter (EPS $6.06 vs. $5.87 est.; revenue $6.40B vs. $6.28B est.) and reiterated FY?2026 EPS targets (23.30–23.50) and Q2 guidance, supporting near?term upside and valuation improvement.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage is highlighting notable intraday/quarterly moves and investor attention in ADBE, underscoring elevated volatility and the potential for sentiment?driven swings. What Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Doing?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/compare pieces note Adobe’s strong institutional ownership and profitability metrics, providing a structural stability signal even as the stock digests recent declines. Reviewing Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) & SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on AI startups building virtual try?on and other retail tools flags a growing competitive cohort that could compress margins in Adobe’s retail/commerce adjacencies if customers shift to specialized AI vendors. ‘Silent killers’: How AI start-ups are trying to solve one of the retail industry’s biggest problems
- Negative Sentiment: A bearish Seeking Alpha piece urges investors to “face reality,” arguing Adobe’s growth assumptions and valuation are under pressure — such narratives can weigh on sentiment and prompt additional selling. Adobe: Stop The Wishful Thinking And Face The Reality
- Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer and related coverage have flagged the risk of an “end of Adobe’s design dominance,” calling out the stock’s large Q1 decline and competitive threats — high?profile criticism can amplify investor anxiety and drive short?term outflows. Jim Cramer Discusses the Possibility of “End of Adobe’s Design Dominance”
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Further Reading
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