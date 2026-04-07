Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $244.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.77 and its 200-day moving average is $310.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.15 and a 12-month high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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