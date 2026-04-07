Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM is SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,469,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,215,000 after buying an additional 564,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,412,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,953,000 after buying an additional 867,710 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,209,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,717,000 after buying an additional 304,731 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,061,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $170,265,000.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

AVEM stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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