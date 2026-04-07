Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Kevin Hern

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $250,001 and $500,000 in Accenture stock on March 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average of $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $187.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.71.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Accenture

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Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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